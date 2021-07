Salina Police are searching for a stolen trailer and the thief who took it.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between July 16th and 19th, someone used a grinder to cut the lock off a hitch and drove off with a black, 2020 dump trailer owned by Construction Rental, 515 N. Broadway.

The trailer was being used in the road construction project on I-135 and Schilling Road and is valued at $10,500.

The dump trailer was tagged with Kansas plate: 726 NBP.