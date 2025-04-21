DUI Suspect Tried to Escape Custody

A Salina man who was in police custody for DUI, is now facing additional charges for trying to escape.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 59-year-old Russell Carter was arrested on Saturday evening after allegedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Broadway near Republic.

Police made contact with Carter in the Arby’s parking lot on S. 9th and placed him under arrest for being intoxicated while driving. A witness reported he almost hit the building with the Chrysler 300 he was driving.

Police say while in a holding cell, Carter broke an outlet cover and attempted to use it to try and unlock the handcuffs. He’s now facing charges for DUI, damage to property and attempted escape from custody.