DUI, Stolen Property Charges

A DUI investigation turns into an arrest for a stolen vehicle.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, 39-year-old Nicole Hoffschneider of Bennington was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly lost control of a 1997 Ram pickup and ran over a stump and across a yard at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Guernsey Drive.

Police say Hoffschneider stole the truck from an employee at the Super 8 Motel on West Schilling Road while he was working.

She’s now facing charges for DUI, felony theft and criminal damage to property.