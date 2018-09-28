DUI Crash and Arrest

A Salina man is facing DUI and theft charges after allegedly stealing a truck he jumped into – and then crashed moments later.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alan Salgado-Coco early Friday morning.

Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that just before 11pm on Thursday, the owner of a 1996 Chevy 1500 pickup left his truck running at the curb and went inside his house in the 900 block of North 13th Street.

Police say Salgado-Coco slid into the driver seat and was immediately confronted by the owner. Salgado-Coco threw the truck into reverse and then slammed into two cars parked behind him.

Salgado-Coco is now facing multiple charges that could include theft, DUI and operating a car without a required interlock device for a prior DUI conviction.