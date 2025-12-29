DUI Arrest at Drive-Up Window

An intoxicated man was tased and arrested after making a stop for fast food.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Eric Lawson was taken into custody after he was removed from his vehicle in the drive-thru lane at Freddy’s Frozen Custard on South 9th Street Friday afternoon.

Police say Lawson shut his car off and handed the keys over to officers but would not exit the vehicle.

As police removed him a struggle ensued and he was tased, placed in a body wrap before being transported to the hospital and booked into jail for DUI, interference with law enforceent and driving while suspended.