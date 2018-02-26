DUI Arrest After Man Drives Through Yard

A Salina man who allegedly hit a tree with his truck, spit on a nurse and punched a police officer in the shoulder was arrested on Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 51-year-old Mark Sprout is facing numerous charges in connection to an incident that began around 4:30pm when Sprout allegedly drove through a yard in the 1300 block of Kingston and hit a tree with his 1996 Dodge Ram truck – and then drove off.

Officers contacted Sprout a short time later at his home in the 1400 block of Kingston, where he refused to take a sobriety test.

Police say he punched an officer in the arm and was then handcuffed and taken to the hospital where he spit on a nurse who was assisting authorities.

Sprout could face numerous charges including DUI, driving on a suspended license, interference with a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident.