Duffy Will Start Royals Opener; Perez Back

Metro NewsJuly 15, 2020

(Kansas City, MO) — Manager Mike Matheny has named left-hander Danny Duffy the Royals starter for the July 24th opener in Cleveland.

It will be the third opening day start for the 31-year-old lefty.

Brad Keller started the 2019 opener, but he has been setback by COVID-19 in summer camp.

All-Star catcher Salvador Perez was activated after testing positive for COVID-19 on the first day of summer camp. Perez punched a RBI-single on his first at-bat.

Perez is scheduled to be behind the plate today.

First baseman Ryan McBroom smashed a two-run homer in the intrasquad game.

