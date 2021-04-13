Duffy Shines in Win Over Angels

And the Royals’ offense backed him up with three runs, the last coming when Whit Merrifield got a second chance on a dropped popup in foul territory. He lined a single to right field, stole his second base of the night off Angels starter Dylan Bundy and made it home on Salvador Perez’s RBI single.

In the ninth, reliever Greg Holland yielded two singles and a walk to Albert Pujols to load the bases. But with Jared Walsh at the plate, Perez blocked a ball in the dirt and fired to third to nail David Fletcher and end the game.