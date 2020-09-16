Salina, KS

Duffy Misses Flight While Police Investigate Suspicious Car

September 16, 2020

(Detroit, MI) — Danny Duffy missed the Royals’ flight Monday night to Detroit and did not start against the Tigers last night. He arrived Tuesday in Detroit.

Several outlets reported the Kansas City Police Department were called to a suspicious car and occupant around 6:45 p.m. Monday and found a man in a SUV that had been damaged and unable to drive.

A video put Duffy in the area, but since there was no crime police did not file a report naming the veteran Royals’ left-hander.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Duffy apologized to the team and the club is aware of the incident that caused him to miss the flight.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

