Duffy finishes strong as KC wins I-70 series

Royals.comSeptember 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY — This is exactly what Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was looking for in his final start to 2020 — a strong finish.

Duffy coasted through 5 2/3 innings Wednesday night against St. Louis, giving up six hits and one run in Kansas City’s 12-3 triumph at Kauffman Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ offense erupted, mainly behind the muscle of Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero, who slugged two home runs apiece to ensure a series win against the rival Cardinals.

Perez homered in his first two at-bats — a two-run homer in the first and a three-run shot in the third. Perez took over the team lead in homers with 10 despite playing in only 33 games.

Cordero was equally impressive on this night, having just been activated from the 45-day injured list a few hours before game time. He hit a three-run jack in the sixth and a solo shot in the seventh — his first two homers as a Royal since being acquired from San Diego in the Tim Hill trade during Summer Camp.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

