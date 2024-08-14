Drugs, Cash, Guns Found in Fleeing Man’s Home

A man facing numerous charges was arrested after fleeing and hiding from police.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon an officer on patrol suspected a driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was on the road with a suspended license. The officer attempted to pull over the car in the 900 block of Willis, but the driver fled.

Authorities did not pursue due to ongoing traffic, but discovered the suspect almost wrecked on Broadway and S 9th St. The driver hit a top speed of 68 mph.

Police observed the suspect later pulled into the parking lot of Kraft Manor on 9th St and got out of the car to hide behind a building. He then tossed a bag of marijuana into the backyard of a nearby home. Authorities arrested 38-year old Anthony Mack II.

Officers located 16 grams of cocaine inside Mack’s car and issued a search warrant inside his home in the 1000 block of Yale. Captain Feldman says upon the search they found marijuana, 160 grams of cocaine, stashes of money and two firearms.

For a list on what the suspect is facing charges of go to https://www.ksal.com/sheriff-bookings/mack-anthony-eugene/