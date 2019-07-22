Drugs and Confusion

A Missouri man was arrested in Salina for his felony warrants.

Around 5:20 AM in the 900 block of W. Republic an officer saw a subject, possibly with active warrants, out for a walk. When the officer tried to make contact with the subject he took a short cut through a yard on foot. In the 900 block of Hancock the suspect was apprehended. He attempted to identify himself to the officer but was unsure exactly what his middle name is. The man is 39 year-old Ryan Wood from Kansas City Missouri. He had felony warrants from Clay Co. Missouri and Franklin Co. Kansas.

When officers took him into custody they found four baggies of Methamphetamine.

His charges now include: Possession of a Stimulant, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer as well as his warrants.