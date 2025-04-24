Drug Take Back on Saturday

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s an opportunity for folks to safely dispose of their prescription drugs that are no longer needed. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is among agencies across the country that are participating.

Law enforcement will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs for safe disposal.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction. The goal is to keep prescription painkillers from being misused and to educate the public about prescription drug abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, including in Salina.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 9,600 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

_ _ _

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Where: Dillons Grocery Store 1235 E Cloud Street, Walmart 2900 S 9th Street