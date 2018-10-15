Salina, KS

Drug Sweep Nets 4 Arrests

KSAL StaffOctober 15, 2018

The I-135 / I-70 Drug Task Force made four arrests last week after a lengthy investigation that focused on the activities of three men and a woman at the Econo Lodge located at 636 Westport Blvd in Salina.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers with SPD’s SWAT team and the Kansas Highway Patrol served a warrant on two hotel rooms and a vehicle and seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents also located a stolen motorcycle during the investigation that led to the arrest of 41-year-old Justin Seaman, Clarence Douglas, 51 and Kaytlan Tanner, 23 all of Salina.

Brannon Burns, 32 of Lubbock, Texas was also taken into custody.

All four could face numerous charges for drug and paraphernalia possession.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

