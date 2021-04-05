Salina, KS

Drowsy Driver Injured

April 5, 2021

A 19-year-old man from Cheney, Kansas was transported to hospital in Salina after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his pickup.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office report the crash happened Sunday night near milepost 156 on New 81-Highway just before 11pm.

Driver, Timothy Sigwing was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible head and leg injuries after his 1998 GMC truck left the road, rolled and came back to rest on its wheels on the highway.

Tanyon Schafer, 23 of Topeka managed to avoid hitting the truck but damaged two tires and his front bumper on his 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the maneuver. He was not injured. Sigwing was wearing his seat belt in the GMC.

