Drowsy Driver Hurt in Crash

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Kenneth Fuller Jr. of Miltonvale was driving a 2006 Sterling truck headed west on K-106 Highway. He fell asleep, veered across center line, and struck a guard rail and wood a post on the south side of the highway.

Fuller, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Minneapolis.

The crash happened at 6:15 Sunday morning on K-106 Highway near the intersection with U.S. 81 Highway.