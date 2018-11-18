Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 25 °

Drowsy Driver Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2018

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Kenneth Fuller Jr. of Miltonvale was driving a 2006 Sterling truck headed west on K-106 Highway. He fell asleep, veered across center line, and struck a guard rail and wood a post on the south side of the highway.

Fuller, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Minneapolis.

The crash happened at 6:15 Sunday morning on K-106 Highway near the intersection with U.S. 81 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Sound of the Season, Kettle Campaig...

It's a sign of the season. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway. According to th...

November 18, 2018 Comments

Drowsy Driver Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

November 18, 2018

VIDEO: 32nd Toy Run Roars Across Sa...

Top News

November 18, 2018

Les Miles named football coach at K...

Sports News

November 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drowsy Driver Hurt in Cra...
November 18, 2018Comments
Van Rolls in Weather-Rela...
November 18, 2018Comments
Earthquakes Shake Area
November 18, 2018Comments
Salina Woman Wins $1,000 ...
November 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH