Drowsy Driver Crashes on I 135

A single vehicle crash caused by a drowsy driver sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Joaquin Angell of Wichita was driving a Chevrolet Malibu headed north on I 135. He fell asleep, went off the road to the right, and struck a concrete culvert.

Angell, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in McPherson to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 6:50 Sunday morning along I-135 in McPherson County, at milepost 65, about a mile south of Pawnee Road.