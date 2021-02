A body was recovered Tuesday Afternoon following a drowning at an ice-covered lake in northwest Kansas.

According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, a person went through the ice at Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge and drowned.



The victim is identified as t a 67 year old Agra resident.

With the assistance of the Phillipsburg Fire Department, Kirwin Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the victim was recovered.