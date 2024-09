A drowning at an area lake leaves one person dead.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday a drowning occurred at the south boat ramp swim beach located in Milford State Park.

The victim was located after being under water for more than 10 minutes. Bystanders located the victim and began CPR.

Upon arrival of EMS the individual was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the individual was being withheld pending next of kin notification.