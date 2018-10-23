Drone Safety Certification Offered at KSU Polytechnic Campus

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus will be offering safety certification through the Unmanned Safety Institute.

K-State Polytechnic launched UAS program offerings beginning in 2009, only the second in the nation at the time. UAS program offerings now include bachelor’s degrees with emphasis areas in UAS flight and operations and UAS design and integration, a UAS minor, and a graduate certificate in UAS cybersecurity. Students pursuing UAS degrees at K-State Polytechnic will have an opportunity to earn the small UAS safety certificate from USI in addition to their K-State Polytechnic degrees.

“USI is glad to have the opportunity to work with Kansas State Polytechnic to bring their students the opportunity to embark on a career in the drone industry,” remarked USI President Josh Olds. “Our expansion into Kansas and this partnership with K-State Polytechnic further validates our commitment to enable students to earn our industry certifications and be highly competitive job seekers as USI-certified remote pilots,” said Olds.

As the nation’s first operational land grant university, Kansas State University is committed to sharing information which can benefit all Kansans. “Our Polytechnic Campus is at the forefront of developments in ‘drone’ research, applications, technology, and training,” remarked Dr. Terri Gaeddert, Director for the K-State Polytechnic School of Integrated Studies. “In addition to training our own students, this partnership allows us to share this expertise with high school students and other individuals across the state in a way which is easily implemented, accessible and affordable.”

The Small UAS Safety Certification is comprised of four courses totaling over 180 hours of instruction. Students who successfully complete the program are eligible to take USI’s credentialing exam leading to the Small UAS Safety Certification, an industry certification demonstrating expertise in the safe and professional application of remotely piloted aircraft making them highly qualified for careers in the burgeoning industry of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, commonly referred to as “drones.” Students are then enrolled in USI’s Career Pathways Initiative, providing them with a direct link to employers that are looking for professional remote pilots. To date, more than 4,000 students have successfully completed the program which has already been approved by several State Departments of Education. USI’s program is currently being taught in more than 150 schools across 20 states. USI is in the process of expanding the program into other states across the country and are currently training teachers to facilitate the curriculum for the 2018-2019 school year.

Courses in the STEM curriculum include:

•Unmanned Aircraft – five units of study including robotic aircraft and data links.

•UAS Applications – five units of study including applications, regulations, and operating in the NAS.

•UAS Personnel – three units of study including human factors and aeronautical decision making.

•Safety Management – four units of study including safety policy and safety risk management.

Unmanned Safety Institute offers a total of four courses that have been recommended for college credit by ACE CREDIT. For a complete listing of these courses, please visit the Unmanned Safety Institute’s page on ACE CREDIT National Guide website.