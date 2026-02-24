Driving Dickinson County’s Best of the Best

More than 200 business leaders, nonprofit partners, elected officials, and community members gathered at the Sand Springs Venue for Driving Dickinson County’s 2026 Annual Gala & Best of the Best Awards, a sold-out event recognizing excellence across the region.

Driving Dickinson County is the region’s economic development organization dedicated to strengthening business retention and expansion, supporting entrepreneurship, and fostering collaborative community growth. According to the organization, with 76 nominees across 11 award categories, the evening honored individuals, organizations, and businesses.

2025 Best of the Best Award Recipients

The following businesses and individuals were recognized at the 2026 Annual Gala:

Business of the Year: Almost Home Realty

Employee of the Year: Katie Faulkner

Community Catalyst of the Year: Ross Taplin

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Chris Krenzin, 7-Ate-5

Best Professional Business: State Farm – Amanda West

Best Non-Profit / Government Organization: The Hope Center

Best Customer Service: Abilene Animal Hospital

Best Hospitality: M&R Grill

Best Retail Business: Wilkens Acres

Best Storefront: Wildflowers

Best Trade: Wilson Bulk Transport

Almost Home Realty owner Shelly Crane said the recognition represents more than business success.

“Every home purchase or sale represents someone choosing to live, work, and invest in Dickinson County,” Crane said. “We view this recognition not as a finish line, but as encouragement to continue raising the standard of service and helping our community grow.”

The Gala marked CEO Natalie Muruato’s first as leader of the organization.

“The energy in the room reflected a community that is engaged, collaborative, and proud of the progress happening across Dickinson County,” Muruato said. “When we publicly recognize excellence, we strengthen visibility, confidence, and long-term economic momentum for our region.”

Board Chair Kenny Roelofsen emphasized the broader significance of the awards.

“The caliber of this year’s nominees and recipients speaks volumes about the strength of our local business climate,” Roelofsen said. “Collaboration between private business, nonprofit organizations, and community partners drives sustainable growth.”

The evening also included the unveiling of Driving Dickinson County’s refreshed brand identity — a milestone underscoring the organization’s continued focus on forward direction and regional collaboration.

“This wasn’t just about modernizing a logo,” said Jackie Hynes, Events & Marketing Director. “It was about visually capturing who we are and where we’re headed — intentionally, collaboratively, and with purpose.”

