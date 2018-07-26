Driver Who Fled Shooting Scene Found

Police have interviewed two male subjects they believe played a role in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired in northwest Salina on Tuesday.
According to Captain Paul Forrester, investigators believe a 24-year-old Salina man was the driver of the silver car that sped away from the scene near the intersection of Broadway and State Street.
On Wednesday around 1pm, officers located the 2010 Mercury Milan in the 500 block of N. 12th Street and interviewed him.
Police also allege that 21-year old Dylan Garman of Salina man was involved in the altercation that took place near the StuJos Car Wash on Tuesday.
Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that neither Garman or the other subject were placed under arrest in connection this case. Garman was arrested this week as part of the Salina’s Most Wanted Program for drug crimes and burglary.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they don’t believe anyone else was involved.
Earlier this week SPD arrested 19-year-old Dakota Bunting of Salina for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He is currently facing charges that could include possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
—
Original Story:
Salina Police are looking for a car, and a suspect, in connection with a shooting incident.
Police say that at around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon a uniformed Saline County Sheriff Deputy was washing his marked patrol vehicle at the car wash
located at Broadway and State Streets. The deputy heard gunshots to the east of his location.
The deputy ran to the sounds of the gunfire and ordered one of the suspects to the ground. The deputy did not fire any rounds at the subjects.
The other individual involved in this incident fled the scene in a silver midsize passenger car, westbound on State Street. This vehicle is further described as having a shattered or spider-webbed left rear window.