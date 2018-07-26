Driver Who Fled Shooting Scene Found

Police have interviewed two male subjects they believe played a role in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired in northwest Salina on Tuesday.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, investigators believe a 24-year-old Salina man was the driver of the silver car that sped away from the scene near the intersection of Broadway and State Street.

On Wednesday around 1pm, officers located the 2010 Mercury Milan in the 500 block of N. 12th Street and interviewed him.

Police also allege that 21-year old Dylan Garman of Salina man was involved in the altercation that took place near the StuJos Car Wash on Tuesday.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that neither Garman or the other subject were placed under arrest in connection this case. Garman was arrested this week as part of the Salina’s Most Wanted Program for drug crimes and burglary.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Earlier this week SPD arrested 19-year-old Dakota Bunting of Salina for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He is currently facing charges that could include possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Original Story: