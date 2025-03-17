Driver Trapped in Crash All Night

A woman from Virginia was transported to a Kansas hospital Monday morning after being trapped all night in her crashed vehicle off Interstate 70 in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Edge SUV was headed west on I 70 late Sunday night. The SUV left the road and went into the North ditch where it overturned and came to rest on its top. The crash happened at around 11:45 Sunday night.

The agency says the driver, 65-year-old Rhonda Moore from Wise, Virginia, was trapped in the wrecked SUV overnight injured, alone, and waiting for help.

As daylight broke, the wreckage finally became visible to a passing motorist, who made the call that set everything into motion. First responders arrived on scene just before 8 AM Monday.

First responders quickly working to assess the situation, provide medical care, and begin the initial response. With EMS, fire crews, and KHP working together, Life Star was called in to airlift the driver to a hospital.

Moore was flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The crash happened on I 70 in Geary County near milepost 304, just West of Humboldt Creek Road.

_ _ _

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol