Driver Rolls SUV

A New Cambria woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Saline County Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Richelle Howard was driving a Ford Explorer SUV on Niles Road. For unknown reason she veered to the left side of the road. She over corrected, crossed back across the road, and rolled the vehicle over onto its side.

Howard, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 5:12 Saturday evening on North Niles Road at the intersection with East Shipton Road.