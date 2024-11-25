Driver Killed When Truck Vaults Off Interstate

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 at Newton late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old James Rundzieher from Rayville, Louisiana, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed south on I-135. For an unknown reason the truck left the road, crashed through a guardrail and vaulted. It came to rest on train tracks under the Interstate.

Rundzieher died in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 9:00 Sunday night in Harvey County, a half mile South of 1st Street on I-135 in Newton.