Driver Killed When Airborne Truck Hits Wall

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night after his truck went airborne and crashed into a concrete wall.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Gerald Thouvenelle of Russell was driving a 2016 Ford F 350 pickup truck headed west on K 18 Highway. For an unknown reason the truck went into the south ditch and collided with the guard rail. It then became airborne, landed in a creek bed, and collided with a concrete wall.

Thouvenelle, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Russell where he died.

The crash happened at 10:45 Saturday night in Russell County on K-18 Highway, a mile east of the junction with US -281 Highway.

.