Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 63 °

Driver Killed When Airborne Truck Hits Wall

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2018

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night after his truck went airborne and crashed into a concrete wall.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Gerald Thouvenelle of Russell was driving a 2016 Ford F 350 pickup truck headed west on K 18 Highway. For an unknown reason the truck went into the south ditch and collided with the guard rail. It then became airborne, landed in a creek bed, and collided with a concrete wall.

Thouvenelle, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Russell where he died.

The crash happened at 10:45 Saturday night in Russell County on K-18 Highway, a mile east of the junction with US -281 Highway.

.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Snap Out of Sox Slump Behind...

KANSAS CITY -- This was the Eric Skoglund the Royals' coaching staff raved about in Spring Training,...

April 29, 2018 Comments

New Sculptures to Appear

Top News

April 29, 2018

Driver Killed When Airborne Truck H...

Top News

April 29, 2018

Area Students Awarded Scholarships

Kansas News

April 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Students Awarded Sch...
April 29, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Revealing River Fe...
April 28, 2018Comments
Kathryn Adam was last seen on April 29th, 1993, at 4:30 in the morning at the Kwik Shop in Salina in the 1700 block of West Crawford Street.
Police Still Hope to Solv...
April 28, 2018Comments
Driver Hit at Railroad Cr...
April 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH