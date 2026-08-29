Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A woman was killed in a head on crash with a semi while driving the wrong way on an interstate highway in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Anita Morgan from Lebo was driving a Toyota Highlander headed south on I 35 in the northbound lanes. She collided head-on with an oncoming Freightliner semi.

Morgan, who was buckled up, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. He was also buckled up.

The crash happened at 8:35 Friday night on I 35 in Coffey County at US 75 Highway.