Driver Killed in McPherson County Crash

A driver is dead following a crash involving an SUV and a semi in McPherson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer driven by 41-year-old Angel Nichols of Park City was on southbound I-135 south of McPherson. The SUV struck a semi which was slowing, moving forward and yielding to traffic ahead.

Nichols died in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the semi were injured.