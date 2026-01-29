Driver Killed in McPherson County Crash

A driver is dead following a crash involving an SUV and a semi in McPherson County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer driven by 41-year-old Angel Nichols of Park City was on southbound I-135 south of McPherson. The SUV struck a semi which was slowing, moving forward and yielding to traffic ahead.
Nichols died in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the semi were injured.
Everyone involved was properly buckled up.
The crash happened at at around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon on I-135 south of McPherson