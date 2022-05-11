Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash involving a van and a semi on a McPherson County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert Harrell of Kansas City was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan headed east on U.S. 56 Highway. For an unknown reason he went left of center and struck an oncoming 2020 Volvo Semi head-on.

Harrell was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, identified as 26-year-old Logan Donelson from Lathrop, Missouri, was transported by EMS to the hospital in McPherson with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 56 Highway at mile marker 270 at Limestone Road.

Kansas Highway Patrol photo