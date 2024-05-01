South Student-Athletes Sign to Next Level

Salina South High School saw eight student-athletes celebrate the singing of their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.
Six different Cougar athletic programs are represented by the spring signing class of 2024, and six of the eight have signed with junior colleges. Of the signees, seven will stay in-state at the next level.
SALINA SOUTH SIGNEES
Track & Field – Dylan Brice, Bethany College
Boys Soccer – Abram Jennings, Neosho County CC
Hanna Householter – Rowing, Kansas State
Softball – Emily Newman, St. Louis CC
Softball – Maliyah Koster, Cloud County CC
Girls Soccer – Anahyssa Nash, Butler CC
Girls Soccer – Julissa Nash, Butler CC
Football – Derrick Vargas, Garden City CC
Proud of these student-athletes–best of luck to you all! pic.twitter.com/ov2oF0re2f
— South Cougars (@SouthCougars) May 1, 2024