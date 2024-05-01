South Student-Athletes Sign to Next Level

Salina South High School saw eight student-athletes celebrate the singing of their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Six different Cougar athletic programs are represented by the spring signing class of 2024, and six of the eight have signed with junior colleges. Of the signees, seven will stay in-state at the next level.

SALINA SOUTH SIGNEES

Track & Field – Dylan Brice, Bethany College

Boys Soccer – Abram Jennings, Neosho County CC

Hanna Householter – Rowing, Kansas State

Softball – Emily Newman, St. Louis CC

Softball – Maliyah Koster, Cloud County CC

Girls Soccer – Anahyssa Nash, Butler CC

Girls Soccer – Julissa Nash, Butler CC

Football – Derrick Vargas, Garden City CC