Driver Killed in Fiery Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 135 in McPherson County early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Rockwood Motorhome were both headed south on the interstate. For an unknown reason the Mitsubishi rear ended the motorhome.

The Mitsubishi entered the west ditch, crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence and came to rest in a field. It then caught fire.

The driver of the Mitsubishi , 51-year-old David Chamberlain Jr. of Haven, was killed in the crash. The driver of the motorhome was not hurt.

The crash happened at 3:20 Thursday morning, on Interstate 135, a couple of miles north of McPherson.