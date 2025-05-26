Driver Killed in Fiery Crash

A Florida man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in North Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Richard B. Roberts from Sebring, Florida, was driving a Ford Fusion, headed north on US 77 Highway at a high rate of speed. The car entered a ditch, where it continued driving and crashed into a tree. The car caught fire as a result of the impact.

The crash happened at around 2:15 Sunday morning in Geary County on US 77 at the 157.9 milepost, or US 77 Highway and Old Milford Road.