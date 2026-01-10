Driver Killed in Ellsworth County Crash

A woman from California was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a highway in Ellsworth County Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Stephanie Stevens from Rio Vista, California, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox headed on K-14 Highway. The SUV began to spin counterclockwise and was struck head-on by an on-coming Ford F 350 pickup truck.

Stevens, who was buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Mark Huseman from Ellsworth, suffered suspected minor injuries. He was not buckled up.

The crash happened at around 4:45 Friday afternoon in Ellsworth County, on K 14 Highway in the area of mile marker 149 just north of Avenue Q.