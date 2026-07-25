Driver Killed in Crash With Trailer

A driver was killed when he crashed into a trailer in Southern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Aiden Guy from Hardtner, Kansas, was driving a Ford Super Duty F350 pickup along US 281 Highway. He failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The truck drove across US 160 Highway and onto private property where it struck a trailer which was legally parked.

Guy suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened early Friday morning in Barber County a half mile west of Medicine Lodge.