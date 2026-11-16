Smoky Hills Community Foundation has awarded the Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club a $10,000 grant to help pay for concrete for the foundation of its new wrestling facility in downtown Ellsworth.

According to the organization, the grant covers about half of the estimated concrete cost for the first phase of construction.

“On behalf of our wrestlers, coaches and families, thank you to Smoky Hills Community Foundation for helping us build a permanent home for youth wrestling in Ellsworth County,” said Brandon Rohr, president of the Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club. “This grant helps pay for the concrete that will support the building and brings us a step closer to giving our kids a place they can count on to practice and grow with their teammates.”

The club plans to use the dedicated wrestling center for regular practices, tournaments and community events. A permanent facility will give the club more flexibility to schedule practices and give young wrestlers a consistent place to train.;Capital campaign

Colby Richard, Executive Director, Smoky Hills Community Foundation said “this project represents the kind of community we want to build, one that shows up for our kids and invests in their future. The Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club is creating a place where young people can grow and belong. Smoky Hills Community Foundation is proud to contribute $10,000 and help connect the people and resources to move this project forward. We hope others will join us in making this facility a reality.”

Founded in 2000, Smoky Hills Community Foundation serves Ellsworth County and surrounding communities. Its local board and staff guide grantmaking and steward permanent charitable funds that support local needs over time. The foundation awards community grants and student scholarships and is an affiliate of the Greater Northwest Kansas Community Foundation.