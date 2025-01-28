Driver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in McPherson County late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Sam Dial of Newton was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed north on on 16th Avenue, approaching a dead-ended at US 81 Highway. The truck struck the dead-end guardrail and a culvert before coming to rest.

Dial, who was not buckled up, died at the scene,

The crash happened shortly after 11:00 Monday night in McPherson County 1/2 mile from I 135 on 16th Avenue at US 81 Highway.