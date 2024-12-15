Driver Killed in Crash

A woman was killed, and two teens suffered suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry passenger car was headed north on K 15 Highway. The car failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with US 56 Highway and crashed into the trailer of Freightliner semi. The semi was headed east on US 56 Highway.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Alicia Warwick from Peabody, was killed. Two 14-year-old passengers were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 9:50 Saturday night at US 56 / K1 5 Highway Junction in Marion County, 7 miles west of Hillsboro.