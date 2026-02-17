Driver Injured in Rollover Crash

An 18-year-old driver from Salina was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash near Kipp Road and Cloud on Sunday night around 8:40pm.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline Couty Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that the 2007 Scion tC was destroyed after rolling 12 times before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver was buckled up and was able to call his friends for help who found him and contacted authorities and a crew from EMS.

Melander says speed was a factor in the crash.

No citations have been issued but the incident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office