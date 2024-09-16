Driver in Stolen Truck Arrested after Chase

Two teenage girls from Hutchinson are safe after pleading with a driver to pull over while he was being chased by police.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Ryan Hardey of Wichita and 21-year-old Lucas Bolen from Hays are both facing charges in the case after a police pursuit that reached speeds of 100mph ended in Minneapolis, Kansas.

Authorities say the two men and two teens were in a stolen Ford F150 from Hillsboro when the pursuit began around 4:30am Sunday near the intersection of 7th and Walnut. The pickup accelerated reaching speeds of 80mph in Salina and later 100mph heading north into Ottawa County.

The truck was found abandoned in Minneapolis and the four occupants were discovered hiding in a tree line by a K9 officer. The two females, ages 18 and 15 were not injured.

Hardey is facing charges for kidnapping, flee and elude and possession of stolen property. Bolen was booked into the Saline County Jail on a probation violation.