Driver Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in which a livestock trailer came to rest on his truck in Northwest Kansas early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Caleb Kastens of Atwood was driving a 2008 Ford F 350 pickup truck towing a 2001 Circle D Livestock Trailer headed north on K-25 Highway. He left the road to the east, over-corrected and crossed the center line, before again over-correcting and leaving the roadway to the east for a second time. The truck overturned and came to rest in the east ditch. The trailer came to rest on top of the hood and cab of the truck.

Kastens, who was not buckled up, was injured. He was flown to a hospital in Denver.

The crash happened at 12:52 Sunday morning north of the intersection of K-25 Highway and Rawlins County Road V.