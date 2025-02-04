Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash

A Junction City woman was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash near a Dickinson County community.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Brittany Lovelace was driving a Jeep Patriot headed west on Old Highway 40. She crossed the center line and entered a ditch. The SUV then stuck railroad tracks and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Lovelace was transported by EMS to the hospital in Abilene to be treated for suspected minor injuries. A one-year-old passenger had no apparent injuries. Both were properly buckled up.

The crash happened at around 10:00 Monday morning in the 1500 block of Old 40 Highway about a mile east of Dickinson County Community of Detroit.