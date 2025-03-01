Driver Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A truck driver from Oklahoma was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an International Commercial Truck was headed north on US 81 Highway. The truck veered to the right, leaving the road to the east. The driver tried to correct the vehicle and steered left, back across both northbound lanes of travel. The truck then left the road to the west where the driver over corrected. He lost control and overturned onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the road.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Jose Chairez from Moore, Oklahoma, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 9:30 Friday morning on US 81 Highway in Ottawa County just south of Oxbow Road.

Photo via Nate Willard