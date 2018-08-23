Driver Hurt in Neighborhood Crash

A driver was badly injured in a single-vehicle crash in a west Salina neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

Salina Police told KSAL News at the scene the crash involved a single vehicle.

A passenger car headed west in the 1400 block of Pawnee veered out of control. The car went over a curb, through a yard, and crashed head-on into a large tree.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries. Her name was not immediately released at the scene.

A portion of the street was closed in both directions for several hours while police traffic specialists mapped the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:00 Thursday afternoon, in the Indian Village area of west Salina in front of a home at 1431 Pawnee.

Police say the crash is under investigation.