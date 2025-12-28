Driver Hurt in Crash With Semi

A crash on a highway near Ellsworth involving a car and a semi sent a woman to a Wichita hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Debra Kendig from Dodge City was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on K 156 Highway. She swerved left of center and crashed into the rear axles of an oncoming Kenworth semi. The semi spun, and came to rest across both alnes of the highway.

Kendig, who was not buckled up, was transported to a hospital in Wichita to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Saturday morning shorty after 7:00 along K 156 Highway six miles west of Ellsworth.