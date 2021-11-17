Salina, KS

Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2021

An Eldorado woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  30-year-old Mollie Naill from Eldorado was driving a 2007 Honda Pilot headed west on Old Highway 40. For an unknown reason the SUV veered off the road, traveled through a south ditch, and struck a tree.

Naill suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in the 2300 Block of East Old Highway 40 about one mile east of Salina.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

