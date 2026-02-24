Driver Hurt in Crash

A driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and semi late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Christopher Walker from Bentonia, Mississippi, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup headed north on US 50 Highway in Marion County. He crossed the center line, and collided head on with an oncoming International semi which was slowing in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Walker, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 10:12 Monday night on US 56 Highway at milepost 321.3, about 1/2 mile north of 340th Street.