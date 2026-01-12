Driver Hurt in Crash

A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on a Marion County highway Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Sharon Sumner from the Marion County community of Florence was driving a Ford Focus on US 50 Highway. She became blinded by headlights of oncoming traffic, went into a ditch, and struck a culvert.

Sumner, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Newton to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at at around 7:00 Sunday night in Marion County on US 50 Highway at Florence, a half mile south of the US 50 / US 77 junction.