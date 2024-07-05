Driver Hurt in Crash

A crash near Gypsum sent a woman to the hospital in Salina late Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Kirsten Speilman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed west on Water Well Road. She lost control, entered a ditch, and the truck rolled. It came to rest on its passenger side.

Speilman was complaining of pain, and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be evaluated for possible injuries. She was buckled up.

A 24-year-old male passenger was not hurt. Trenton Holub from, Yukon, Oklahoma, was not buckled up.

The crash happened Thursday night at 9:38 about five miles Northeast of Gypsum on Water Well Road.