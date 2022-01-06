Driver Hits Road Signs, Abandons Scene

Salina Police are investigating a hit and run case that damaged two street signs near Oakdale Park.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle going north on Kenwood Park Drive in the midway left the road and struck a couple of street signs.

The vehicle left northbound, but it had some undercarriage damage that left a trail of fluid. Officers followed the trail to the 600 block of Oakdale Drive and found the vehicle, which had become unoccupied.

The vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac G6, had front-end damage in addition to the underside and was towed from the scene.

Police are still working to locate the driver.