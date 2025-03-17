Driver Hits Power Pole to End Chase

A five minute car chase ends with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Codi Fairbanks was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit that began in the 300 block of S. Phillips after an officer observed a failure to use his turn signal.

Police say Fairbanks then accelerated and headed south in a 2010 Chevy Equinox – reaching speeds of 80-mph in town until he crashed into a utility pole in the 400 block of S. 9th.

Cops caught Fairbanks and say he’s now facing charges that could include felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

Two passengers, a male and female were removed from the vehicle and released without incident.